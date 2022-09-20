© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Dr. Washington Hill: COVID Conversations

Published September 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Dr. Washington Hill is a senior physician in Women's Health at Center Place Health and has practiced at SMH for 32 years. Dr. Hill also delivered babies for 55 years. With a strong interest in education, patient care, and clinical practice, this conversation with Dr. Hill focused on his philanthropic pursuits, giving back to the community through his obstetric practice and attention to individual patient care and education throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Hill shared the importance of a grassroots approach to community care and education, hinging on the platforms of its “trusted messengers.”

