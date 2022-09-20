Alani Brisco: COVID Conversations

A New Orleans native through and through, Alani Brisco describes himself as a father first and foremost. He sat down to discuss the trials and tribulations of Hurricane Katrina, his home life in Florida, and his experiences with online community and commercial enterprise during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, he traces the silver lining in all of his experiences, good or bad, and how he strives to pass on the hard-won knowledge from them all onto others.

