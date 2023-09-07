Florida Supreme Court will take up 15-week abortion ban on Friday

The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Friday in a challenge to the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

The conservative-leaning court already allowed the 2022 law to go into effect this year despite a request to temporarily block it while legal challenges continue.

The ruling will affect a law passed this year that would bar most abortions after six weeks and could determine whether a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution will protect abortion rights.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office is asking justices to end three decades of legal precedents that have said the privacy clause applies to abortion rights and rule that decisions about abortion restrictions should be left to the Legislature.

Abortion rights supporters want justices to follow the precedent from 1989.

Doctors with the Committee to Protect Healthcare say most justices will likely uphold the law but argues that could hurt people who are pregnant.

“Nobody should be forced to put their life at risk,” says Dr. Cecilia Grande, a Miami OB-GYN and a member of the committee.

“When complications arise in a pregnancy, doctors must be able to use all options and our years of training to protect the health and life or patients.”

As legal challenges go on, a coalition of groups has begun a drive to pass a constitutional amendment in 2024 to ensure abortion rights.

Information from WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia and News Service of Florida was used in this report.

