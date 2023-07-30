© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
Exterior of a football stadium with fans walking towards the entrances. Trees surround the sidewalks to the building.
John Raoux/AP
AP
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011. Two people were killed in a shooting in Gainesville Sunday, several blocks from the UF campus.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots early Sunday.

Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post.

The post didn't disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

Courts / Law University of FloridaUFGainesvilleCampus shooting
Associated Press
