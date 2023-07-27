After 30 years, an arrest is made in the Jennifer Odom cold case

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in the death of a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in 1993 has been indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.

Jeffrey Norman Crum, 61, is the person responsible for Jennifer Odom’s death, officials said in a news conference Thursday.

Odom went missing on February 19, 1993 in Pasco County after getting off her school bus. Kids on the bus said they saw a faded blue pickup truck slowly following her as she walked home.

Odom’s body was found six days later in southeast Hernando County.

Crum is already facing two life sentences for sexual battery and attempted murder in a similar case in Pasco County.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in the conference that Crum’s connection to that case quickly made him the lead suspect for Odom’s death.

Officials said the evidence was presented Monday to a grand jury, who recommended Crum’s indictment.

“I have confidence that we have the right person and that we have the right aggravators in this particular case to treat it as a death penalty case,” State Attorney William Gladson said in the conference.