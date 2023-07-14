Englewood man gets 5 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot

An Englewood man and member of the Proud Boys extremist group who goes by the nickname “Milkshake" was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to felony charges — including assault — in the riot.

Prosecutors say that days before the riot, Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, declared during a Florida rally that if a U.S. senator didn't vote against the certification of Biden's victory, they should “give him the rope!” Before Trump even began speaking near the White House on Jan. 6, Scott yelled to a group of Proud Boys, “Let's take the (expletive) Capitol!” according to court papers.

Scott, of Englewood, pushed two officers up stairs of the Capitol's West Terrace as police were trying to keep the crowd at bay, and then pulled one of the officers down into the crowd. When the police line broke, Proud Boys and other rioters managed to surge up the stairs. Those rioters, “unleashed by Scott’s assaults," later became the first group to the enter the Capitol, prosecutors said in court papers.

Scott's lawyer said in court documents that his client's talk before the riot “was more the blowing off of steam than part of an effort to actually stop the certification of the electoral votes, much less to reverse the results of the election and reinstall Trump as president.”

Defense attorney Nathan Silver wrote that Scott attributes his pushing into the police line to “almost ‘snapping’ from frustration” from what he described as police's “aggressive crowd control effort.” An email seeking a comment on the sentence was sent to Scott's lawyer.

A slew of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been charged with federal crimes in the riot. Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three other leaders were convicted in May of seditious conspiracy for what authorities said was a plot to halt the transfer of power from Trump to Biden.