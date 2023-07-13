Englewood man gets 5 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Englewood man was sentenced Wednesday on felony charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol by U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth. Scott's actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Scott plead guilty Feb. 9, 2023, to the felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to court documents, Scott, a member of the Proud Boys organization who goes by the nickname “Milkshake,” and co-defendant Christopher Worrell of Naples, were involved in discussions leading up to January 6 on the encrypted messaging application Telegram about ways to block the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

On Jan. 3, 2021, Scott and other members of the Proud Boys organization attended a rally to protest the 2020 election in Naples, Florida. During the rally, Scott yelled to the crowd that if a Florida U.S. Senator did not vote against the certification of the Electoral College vote, they should “give him the rope!”

Naples man found guilty in Jan. 6 case; sentencing Aug. 18

On Jan. 6, 2021, Scott traveled from his hotel in Washington, D.C., to the Washington Monument to meet with other members of the Proud Boys organization and co-defendant Worrell. Court documents say that underneath his jacket, Scott was wearing a bulletproof vest. Shortly thereafter, the group began walking toward the east side of the Capitol building. Scott then yelled to the assembled group, “Let’s take the fucking Capitol!”

At approximately 12:55 p.m., Scott, Worrell, and other Proud Boys illegally entered the Capitol grounds after the police lines were breached. Scott, Worrell, and others then moved near the front of the line facing law enforcement officers on the lower west plaza. At about 1:48 p.m., Scott was standing in front of the northwest stairs of the west terrace, facing two United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers guarding that staircase. Scott then suddenly moved forward up the stairs, pushing both officers backward, and pulled one officer back into the crowd of rioters, where the officer was additionally assaulted.

Scott’s assault breached the police line, allowing the crowd behind him to surge up to the upper west terrace. This group became the first crowd of rioters to enter the Capitol building. Worrell then filmed Scott shortly after the assault, and Scott can be heard yelling, “Proud of your fucking boy!” to Worrell. Worrell then celebrated the crowd’s surge up the stairs: “Yeah, taking the Capitol!”

Worrell was found guilty of all charges during a bench trial for his role in the matter on May 12 and is currently awaiting sentencing.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

