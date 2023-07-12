© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

DEA issues warning about newest narcotic hitting the streets in Florida

WJCT News | By Erik Avanier - News4Jax
Published July 12, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
A shipment of N, N-Dimethylpentylone Hydrochloride recently arrived in the United States from China and was listed as "beauty products," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The synthetic cathinone, which users snort, smoke or inject, is often sold as cocaine or other drugs. It has been found in Jacksonville-area bars and nightclubs.

The synthetic cathinone, which users snort, smoke or inject, is often sold as cocaine or other drugs. It has been found in Jacksonville-area bars and nightclubs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a warning about the latest drug that has made its way to Northeast Florida streets.

The drug, N, N-Dimethylpentylone Hydrochloride,is categorized as a cathinone. Cathinone is a natural stimulant that comes from a plant, but this cathinone is synthetic, meaning it’s a concoction of dangerous chemicals.

It’s a narcotic that people are buying in chunks and then cutting into powders to snort, inject or smoke.

A shipment of the drug recently arrived in the United States from China and was listed as "beauty products," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Erik Avanier - News4Jax
