Clearwater names Eric Gandy as its new police chief

Eric Gandy, Clearwater's director of the marine and aviation department since 2022, has been named the city's new police chief.

City Manager Jennifer Poirrier announced Gandy's appointment Wednesday, according to a news release.

Gandy, 56, replaces Daniel Slaughter, who retired in April to take over as Clearwater's assistant city manager.

Gandy was a former deputy chief who retired after a 31-year career in law enforcement before assuming his previous role.

"I'm looking forward to leading a forward-thinking and highly regarded police department and the employees dedicated to public safety and the citizens we serve," Gandy said in the release. "For three decades, the city and department provided me with the opportunity and support necessary to develop and succeed.

"I'm committed to doing the same for CPD employees and our future leadership."

Gandy will replace Michael Walek, who has served as interim police chief following Slaughter's retirement. Walek will return to his previous role as deputy chief.

Gandy becomes the city's 14th chief of police effective July 29.

As city manager, Slaughter is overseeing Clearwater's Gas, Public Utilities, Public Works, Marine and Aviation, and Solid Waste/General Services departments.