© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Appellate judges say the legal fight over COVID transportation masking is moot

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published June 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
Travelers wear face masks in the main terminal of Denver International Airport on Dec. 31, 2020. Starting Feb. 1, travelers will be required to wear face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.
AP
Travelers wear face masks in the main terminal of Denver International Airport on Dec. 31, 2020. Starting Feb. 1, travelers will be required to wear face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.

A Tampa-based federal judge in April 2022 halted a mandate that people wear masks on planes, trains and buses. The appellate panel cited last month's end to the public health emergency.

A federal appeals court Thursday ended a Florida-based legal fight over whether airplane passengers and other travelers could be required to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the case is moot, as a mask requirement “no longer exists.”

Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in April 2022 halted a federal mandate that people wear masks on planes, trains and buses to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mizelle, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the mask requirement exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority under a law known as the Public Health Services Act and refuted arguments that the requirement was a legal sanitation measure.

The dispute went to the Atlanta-based appeals court, but the three-judge panel Thursday vacated Mizelle’s ruling and ordered the case be dismissed as moot.

In part, the panel pointed to the end last month of a federally declared public health emergency. It said the mask mandate, if it had been in effect, would have expired with the end of the public health emergency.

“By its own terms, the mandate expired after the HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) secretary declared that the public health emergency has ended, and there is no hint that this decision was an effort to avoid further litigation,” said the ruling, written by Judge Charles Wilson and joined by Judges Adalberto Jordan and Andrew Brasher.

“Further, nothing in the text of the mandate suggests it can be revived after its expiration, and there is not a grain of evidence that the CDC has any plans to promulgate an identical mandate.”

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Tags
Courts / Law Coronavirusmask mandateCDCtransportationairportsappeals courtlawsuitKathryn MizelleHHSpublic health emergency
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now