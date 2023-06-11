© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

State flags to be flown at half-staff Monday on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shootings

Published June 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
Published June 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
A visitor looks over a display with the photos and names of the 49 victims that died at the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando.
A visitor looks over a display with the photos and names of the 49 victims that died at the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, the seventh anniversary of a gunman killing 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

DeSantis issued a memorandum Friday that directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local
buildings.

DeSantis said in the memorandum that lowering the flags is a “mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy.”

In addition to killing 49 people at the gay nightclub, gunman Omar Mateen wounded dozens of others. Mateen was killed by police after a standoff.

