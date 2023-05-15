© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

State attorney will seek the death penalty in a mass shooting near Orlando

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published May 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
Monique Worrell wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney race. (via Monique Worrell Twitter Account)
Orange/Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell will seek the death penalty for the man accused in the February killings of three people, including a 9-year-old girl, in the Pine Hills community.

Ninteen-year-old Keith M. Moses is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Worrell said that personally she is "unequivocally opposed to the death penalty" but is obligated to follow the law.

She is following the recommendation of her Capital Case Review Panel.

"The Panel’s role is to ensure that there is no rush to judgment, that there is due process, and above all, that we get it right," Worrell said in press statement on Friday.

Worrell insisted that political pressure from Sen. Rick Scott and others in no way affected her decision.

Moses is accused of fatalling shooting 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 24-year-old TV reporter Dylan Lyons, and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major.

T'Yonna's mother, Brandi Major, and photojournalist Jesse Walden were injured in the shootings.

Joe Byrnes
