All-clear posted at USF Sarasota-Manatee after report of shots fired

Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed the campus of University of South Florida in Sarasota round 11:30 this morning following a report of shots fired.

A USF-wide alert was texted saying shots had been reported and ordered staff and students to evacuate. A follow-up alert advised staff and students to remain clear of the area. A USF official later announced classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the day and that an email would be sent to students explaining what comes next during final-exam week.

Campus officials posted an all-clear around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies by the dozen armed with rifles were seen entering the main building and blocking access at the main entrance on Tamiami Trail, immediately across the street from Sarasota-Bradenton International Aiport.

Students said they initially heard the campus wide warning and barricaded their classroom doors with furniture, file cabinets and other heavy obstacles. They said deputies then came to their classrooms to escort them outdoors and to the lobby of an adjacent hotel just to the north.

Hotel staff passed out bottled water to the students, who sat chatting. A deputy told the students that they were free to leave but could not retrieve their cars while deputies went room to room on campus.

Evisa Zyka was in class, taking a statistics test when the alarm sounded. “We did hear the announcement” and saw flashing lights, she said. “We were told to fortify the door and lock the door.”

After about 10 minutes, Zyka said police arrived to escorting them from the building.

She said she stayed calm throughout the incident. “We have to be, I think, in these kinds of situations.”

Parents arrived with concerned looks, often hugging their children.

“We’re here to get our daughter, but her car is on the far side of campus, so we’re trying to figure out to wait and let her get it or leave and come back,’’ said Steve Robinson, a parent who came to the hotel following a call from his daughter.

This story is courtesy of the Community News Collaborative, made possible by a grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. You can reach Sarah Owens at slowens@cncfl.org

