Courts / Law

The Andrew Gillum corruption trial may wrap up sooner than expected

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
A public corruption trial against former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum could wrap up early next week.

A public corruption trial against former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum could wrap up early next week.

Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks are charged with several counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with lying to the FBI.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks haven't yet said whether they'll testify.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor had previously estimated the trial would last through the end of next week, but said on Tuesday it likely won't take that long.

The prosecution is expected to finish calling witnesses and rest its case Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.

Defense attorneys said it will likely take two days to interview their witnesses.

Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
