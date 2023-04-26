The Andrew Gillum corruption trial may wrap up sooner than expected

A public corruption trial against former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum could wrap up early next week.

Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks are charged with several counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with lying to the FBI.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks haven't yet said whether they'll testify.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor had previously estimated the trial would last through the end of next week, but said on Tuesday it likely won't take that long.

The prosecution is expected to finish calling witnesses and rest its case Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.

Defense attorneys said it will likely take two days to interview their witnesses.

