Slaughter will retire as Clearwater police chief and take over as assistant city manager

Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter is retiring after 31 years on the police force to become Clearwater's assistant city manager.

In a news release, City Manager Jennifer Poirrier announced in an email to city employees on Friday that Slaughter will retire later this month to "allow for a smooth transition."

"Based on his operational leadership experience, proven commitment to Clearwater and the community, demonstrated strength in integrity and accountability, I have determined he is the right person for the job," Poirrier said in the release.

In his role, Slaughter will oversee the city's Gas, Public Utilities, Public Works, Marine and Aviation, and Solid Waste/General Services departments.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the position was filled without the city advertising it or interviewing other candidates.

Slaughter, a graduate of Largo High School and the University of South Florida, joined the Clearwater Police Department in 1992. He was sworn in as Clearwater's 13th police chief in 2014, replacing Anthony Holloway, who was named St. Petersburg police chief.

A decision on naming an interim police chief, and a time-frame for naming a permanent replacement, will be made at a later date, according to the release.