© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Slaughter will retire as Clearwater police chief and take over as assistant city manager

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
Daniel Slaughter in his police uniform sitting in front of an American flag
City of Clearwater
/
Courtesy
Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter is retiring after 31 years on the police force to become Clearwater's assistant city manager.

Daniel Slaughter served as Clearwater's police chief since 2014 and has been with the department for 31 years.

Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter is retiring after 31 years on the police force to become Clearwater's assistant city manager.

In a news release, City Manager Jennifer Poirrier announced in an email to city employees on Friday that Slaughter will retire later this month to "allow for a smooth transition."

"Based on his operational leadership experience, proven commitment to Clearwater and the community, demonstrated strength in integrity and accountability, I have determined he is the right person for the job," Poirrier said in the release.

In his role, Slaughter will oversee the city's Gas, Public Utilities, Public Works, Marine and Aviation, and Solid Waste/General Services departments.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the position was filled without the city advertising it or interviewing other candidates.

Slaughter, a graduate of Largo High School and the University of South Florida, joined the Clearwater Police Department in 1992. He was sworn in as Clearwater's 13th police chief in 2014, replacing Anthony Holloway, who was named St. Petersburg police chief.

A decision on naming an interim police chief, and a time-frame for naming a permanent replacement, will be made at a later date, according to the release.

Tags
Courts / Law Clearwater Police Chief Daniel SlaughterClearwater
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now