A date is set for Andrew Warren's appeal of his suspension as Hillsborough state attorney

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is expediting its review of suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's appeal in his federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a news release Wednesday, the court said oral arguments are scheduled the week of May 1 in Montgomery, Alabama.

In the release, Warren said “the public needs resolution at the earliest possible opportunity of whether the governor illegally removed the duly elected prosecutor in the state’s third most populous city.”

DeSantis suspended Warren last August, citing statements Warren made that he would not enforce any current or potential state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care.

In January, District Court Judge Robert Hinkle said DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights and the Florida Constitution by suspending him for political reasons, but did not have the authority to reinstate Warren.

“A federal judge already found that DeSantis’ illegal suspension violated both the Florida and U.S. Constitutions, and we look forward to our next day in court to continue fighting for free speech, democracy, and the rule of law,” Warren said in the release.

The appeals court set a March 13 deadline for Warren to file his initial brief, and an April 12 deadline for DeSantis to respond.

Warren is also petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate him in a separate lawsuit.