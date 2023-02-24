© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Public records lawsuit filed against New College and Board Trustee Christopher Rufo

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
Man in cowboy hat speaks listens to man in suit speaking.
Cathy Carter
/
WUSF Public Media
Christopher Rufo, right, spoke with faculty and students at New College of Florida in a public town hall event in Sarasota on Jan. 25, 2023.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed a lawsuit in Sarasota County to compel the release of documents.

In its complaint ,the nonprofit government accountability group said it sought public records made, received and sent by Board of Trustees member Christopher Rufo during a 17-day period in January 2023, but no records have been produced.

In a statement to WUSF, Michael Barfield, the center’s director of public access, said the group is "concerned about the turmoil at New College following the appointment of several trustees including statements about political motives to reshape the university. The Center made a public records request to find out what is going on behind the scenes. We have not received any records in response to our request."

Christopher Rufo is one of six conservative members appointed to the New College Board of Trustees in January by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the first meeting of the new conservative majority, the board fired the college's president and hired former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran to serve as the school's interim president.

The complaint said the suit was triggered by a 30-day deadline in state public records law, adding that “to date, not a single record has been produced, nor has New College or Rufo sought clarification of the scope of the records request.”

Tags
Courts / Law Christopher RufoNew College of Florida
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now