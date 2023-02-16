A task force is formed in response to gang violence after the Lakeland drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in Lakeland two weeks ago that left 11 men injured has led to the formation of a violent gang investigative task force.

At a press conference Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his office, all the police departments in the county, plus state and federal law enforcement will work together to counter gang violence, especially an increasing number of drive-by shootings.

"Our crime is at a 51-year low now, despite this outrageous conduct by, recognizably, a few people," Judd said. "It's important to understand that this is kids shooting kids. And we're not going to accept that."

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the Jan. 30 shooting appeared to be retaliation for an unpaid drug debt and state charges are expected. Among those facing charges is a 15-year-old boy who was in the blue Nissan Altima from which shots were fired.

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said two Lakeland men connected to the case have been indicted on federal charges. Thirty-two-year-old Nicholas Quinton Hanson and 22-year-old Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr. are charged as felons in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

One suspect -- 21-year-old Alex Greene -- was killed in an encounter with a Lakeland police captain on Feb. 6. Sheriff's officials say Greene had fled during a chase, carjacked a vehicle and drove it toward the captain, who fired six shots into the car.

