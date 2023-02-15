Lakeland men face charges in a drive-by shooting that wounded 11

Two Lakeland men face charges in a January drive-by shooting that wounded 11 men — two critically.

In a news release Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said indictments have been returned against Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22.

Hanson faces federal charges of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, and Mobley with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The two were arrested last week.

Two others were also arrested — Booker Green, 26, who was charged with tampering with evidence after police say he attempted to hide the Nissan Altima driven during the shooting, and an unidentified 15-year-old.

Another suspect, 21-year-old Alex Greene, was killed by police following a carjacking in Winter Haven on Feb. 6 as law enforcement officials attempted to serve a warrant on him before he fled, according to Lakeland police.

The Jan. 30 mass shooting has led to the formation of a violent gang investigative task force.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his office, all the police departments in the county, plus state and federal law enforcement, will work together to counter gang violence, especially what he called the increasing number of drive-by shootings.

"Our crime is at a 51-year low now, despite this outrageous conduct by, recognizably, a few people," Judd said during a Wednesday news conference. "It's important to understand that this is kids shooting kids. And we're not going to accept that."

According to court documents, DNA evidence collected from shell casings at the Midtown Lakeland scene and in the Nissan Altima that was driven in the shooting was tied to Hanson and Mobley.

Officers also seized a loaded, 9-millimeter handgun from Hanson's home, according to court documents.

If convicted, Hanson and Mobley each face a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.

WUSF staff writer Mark Schreiner and WMFE staff writer Joe Byrnes contributed to this report.