Bradenton man pleads guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol

A Bradenton man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Scott Lyons pleaded guilty to charges that included obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Scott joins the nearly 1,000 people from across the nation who have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Scott, who identifies himself as a member of the Proud Boys white supremacist group, was captured on security footage forcing his way through the line of police that was guarding the Capitol. He was wearing a black ballistic vest and ski goggles.

The court determined that his actions led to the breaking of the police line, which allowed other protesters to enter the building.

Scott pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

The obstruction charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and the assault charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years.

A U.S. district court judge has scheduled his sentencing for May 23.

