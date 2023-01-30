© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

A Florida grand jury calls for limits on immigrant releases from county jails

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST
jail_cell.jpg
flickr.com
/

The panel alleges a law has been “abused” that allowed the release of immigrants arrested on serious felony charges and held on ICE detainers.

A statewide grand jury is urging lawmakers to curb the releases from county jails of immigrants in the country illegally.

A presentment released Friday alleged that a law has been “intentionally and flagrantly abused,” resulting in the release of inmates who had been held in county jails under detainers issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The consequence has been that illegal aliens arrested for serious felony offenses, such as sexual battery on a minor, armed carjacking and aggravated battery have been able to secure release from custody, notwithstanding ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) requesting a hold for deportation proceedings,” the presentment said.

A state law allows the lifting of holds in certain circumstances, such as when immigrants have been crime victims or witnesses, the presentment said.

But the grand jury said that without “sufficient oversight, this process allows the submission of an unsworn notice indicating that a statement exists where the jail inmate claims that they were a ‘victim’ of a qualifying offense under (the law), these ‘statements’ are often not challenged by anyone, nor are they corroborated or actually shared with the county jail. In effect, unproven claims are being submitted and approved allowing county officials to disregard and lift ICE holds.”

The grand jury called on the Legislature to delete that law and tighten another law that can lead to releases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has long criticized federal immigration policies, requested impaneling the grand jury in June. The state Supreme Court granted his request, with the grand jury impaneled in the 10th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.

grand jury immigration ICE U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Ron DeSantis jail
News Service of Florida
