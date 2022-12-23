© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Supreme Court OKs grand jury on vaccines

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST
The grand jury was approved at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects.

The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The court announced Thursday it will grant the governor's request. DeSantis has said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals. Government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.

