Courts / Law

Families with dementia patients who wander could benefit from this kit preserving scents

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST
Sheriff John Mina and Senior Resource Alliance President and CEO Karla Radka spoke at a press conference at the Sheriff's Office to announce free Scent Preservation Kits for families with disabled children or with seniors who have dementia. The kits will help rescue dogs track them quickly if they should wander off.
Sheriff John Mina and Senior Resource Alliance president and CEO Karla Radka spoke at a press conference to announce free zcent preservation kits for families with disabled children or with seniors who have dementia. The kits will help dogs track them quickly if they should wander.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has 1,500 free scent preservation kits - including thumb drives for photos and other information.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is receiving a second trained bloodhound to help find missing children or seniors with dementia.

However, if the dogs are going to find someone, they need the right scent to follow.

To help, the Central Florida region is receiving 5,000 scent preservation kits.

Senior Resource Alliance and the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that 1,500 Scent Preservation Kits will be available for families with members -- be they disabled children or adults with dementia -- who may have a tendency to wonder and become lost.
The scent preservation kits help dogs get an accurate scent to find a missing person.

Both the dog and the kits are being donated by the Senior Resource Alliance, a resource center for aging adults or people with disabilities in Brevard, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

At a press conference Thursday, sheriff's office K-9 Unit commander Capt. Bruce McMullen said getting a good scent for a subject can be a problem; the item a family provides could be contaminated by other smells or people.

"The people we want to receive these kits are anyone who has an at-risk family member that may wander, an Alzheimer's patient, handicapped child," McMullen said. "Anyone who's prone to wander."

For those families, the sheriff's office has 1,500 free kits -- including thumb drives for photos and other information -- at its Central Operations building on Colonial Drive. And it plans to have them at substations.

Overall, 5,000 kits will be provided in the four Central Florida counties, the alliance says.

The kits are supplied by Scent Evidence K9.

