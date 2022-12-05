© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Tampa Police Chief O'Connor resigns after probe into golf cart traffic stop

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Rick Mayer
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
Mary O'Connor stands at a podium
City of Tampa
/
Facebook
Mary O'Connor is introduced by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor as Tampa's new police chief in early 2022. O'Connor resigned less than year later after an internal investigation into a traffic stop involving O'Connor and her husband.

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a 25-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting chief while a comprehensive national search is conducted.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned Monday after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O'Connor.

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a 25-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting chief while a comprehensive national search is conducted, the city announced.

Mayor Jane Castor requested and received O'Connor's resignation, according to a news release from the city.

O'Connor was placed on administrative leave Friday after a body camera video showed her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County deputy during a traffic stop.

The department released a video Thursday that showed O'Connor and her husband, Keith, being pulled over while he drove a golf cart without a license plate in their Oldsmar neighborhood Nov. 12.

O'Connor, who was in the passenger seat, is seen on video asking the deputy if his body camera was on, and then telling him she was the police chief in Tampa while displaying her badge.

The deputy then let the couple go without a citation.

On Thursday, Castor said in a statement that O'Connor used "poor judgment" and could face disciplinary action.

In a statement, O'Connor said she "expressed great remorse" to Castor and that "no one is above the law."

O'Connor also said she "personally called the Pinellas County sheriff offering to pay for any potential citation."

O'Conner, 51, was sworn in as Tampa's 43rd police chief in March after serving 22 years on the force and retiring in 2016. Her husband is also a retired Tampa police officer.

Tags
Courts / Law Tampa Police Departmenttampa mayorJane CastorPinellas County Sheriff's Office
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now