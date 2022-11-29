FAMU announces a campus safety review following a shooting that left one dead and four injured

Florida A&M University is reviewing its campus safety protocols after one person was killed and four others were injured in an on-campus shooting Sunday. The review includes considering changes to rules regarding the use of indoor and outdoor campus recreational facilities.

The shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the outdoor basketball courts near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center. School officials say none of the victims were FAMU students. No arrests have been made and the Tallahassee Police Department says it’s unclear who the gunman was targeting. Police are investigating the incident and are asking witnesses to come forward.

In a press release, FAMU says the university is using footage from 1,532 surveillance cameras installed throughout the campus to aid in the investigation.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement that more than a dozen people were at the basketball court at the time of the shooting. Officers are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to reach out either by calling TPD at 850-891-4085, or information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

