Walmart will pay $215 million to settle Florida opioid allegations

Walmart will pay the state $215 million to Florida as part of a settlement agreement to resolve claims its pharmacies helped contribute to the opioid crisis in the state.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday announced that as part of the settlement, Walmart has agreed to dispense 672,000 naloxone kits to first responders for 10 years. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids.

According to the settlement, Walmart "denies each and all of the claims and allegations of wrongdoing."

However, the settlement notes that the state pursued lawsuits "against other major chain pharmacies regarding their prescription opioid medication practices but not against Walmart."

"I'm grateful for Walmart stepping up and agreeing to partner with the state to provide law enforcement and first responders with much-needed naloxone," Moody said in a news release announcing the settlement. "This will greatly help in our continuing mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives."

An investigation found that Walmart’s share of opioids distributed and dispensed in Florida was substantially lower than the other major chain pharmacies, according to the settlement.

"This partnership is the latest chapter in Walmart’s commitment to fight the opioid crisis," Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said in a statement.

The state has secured $3.2 billion through legal action to help fight the crisis through settlements with other manufacturers, distributors and sellers of opioids. All have denied any wrongdoing.

An $870 million arrangement included settlements with Teva, CVS Health Corp., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Allergan PLC. In May, Walgreens agreed to pay Florida a $683 million settlement after a four-week trial in Pasco County.

Moody has also announced a $65 million settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals and $40 million as part of a multistate settlement with global consulting giant McKinsey & Co.

