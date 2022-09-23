© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

A Pinellas deputy is killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 23, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
Deputy Michael Hartwick head shot in front of an American Flag and sheriff's office seal
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
/
Courtesy
Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed on Sept. 22, 2022, when he was struck by a construction vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg.

Deputy Michael Hartwick was outside of his cruiser when he was struck by a construction truck.

A Pinellas County deputy was killed late Thursday night when he struck by a construction vehicle on I-275 in St. Petersburg.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Michael Hartwick was outside of his cruiser and blocking the southbound lanes during overnight construction when he was struck by a truck carrying concrete barriers along the shoulder.

Hartwick was pronounced dead, and the driver of the truck — Victor Vasquez-Real, 35 — fled the scene.

I-275 remains closed in both directions while a search continues.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Ulmerton Road, and northbound traffic to Gandy Boulevard.

Traffic is expected to be delayed until mid-day.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Courts / Law Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
