A Pinellas deputy is killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg

A Pinellas County deputy was killed late Thursday night when he struck by a construction vehicle on I-275 in St. Petersburg.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Michael Hartwick was outside of his cruiser and blocking the southbound lanes during overnight construction when he was struck by a truck carrying concrete barriers along the shoulder.

Hartwick was pronounced dead, and the driver of the truck — Victor Vasquez-Real, 35 — fled the scene.

I-275 remains closed in both directions while a search continues.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Ulmerton Road, and northbound traffic to Gandy Boulevard.

Traffic is expected to be delayed until mid-day.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.