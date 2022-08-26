© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Warren's lawsuit against DeSantis could be decided by mid-September

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, has vowed to fight DeSantis’ effort to ultimately remove him from office, which would require approval from the Republican-dominated Senate.

The judge presiding over the suit is expected to hear oral arguments as early as Sept. 19.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis could be resolved by the middle of next month.

Warren issued a statement on Friday that lists September deadlines for both parties to submit paperwork to U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle.

DeSantis suspended Warren earlier this month, citing Warren's previous comments that he would not enforce any current or potential state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care.

The lawsuit claims DeSantis exceeded his powers and violated Warren's First Amendment rights to free speech.

Attorneys for DeSantis have until Sept. 2 to respond to the lawsuit, and Warren's attorneys must file a response a week later.

Hinkle is set to hear oral arguments as early as Sept. 19, with a ruling expected soon after.

