Courts / Law

Trio of suits target Florida 'woke' law pushed by DeSantis

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published August 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis stands by an american flag.
Gov. Ron DeSantis

The lawsuit claims the law amounts to “racially motivated censorship” that will act to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” in society.

A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional.

Known as the “Stop WOKE” act, the law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory - the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court claims the law amounts to “racially motivated censorship” that will act to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” in society.

Tags

Courts / Law Stop WOKE ActCritical Race Theory
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
