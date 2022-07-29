A Russian national is charged with interfering in St. Petersburg elections

A Russian operative has been charged with using political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda in St. Petersburg and two other U.S. cities, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov was charged in federal court in Tampa with conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government.

David Walker is the FBI special agent in charge of the Tampa field office. Speaking during a news conference in St. Petersburg on Friday, Walker said Ionov worked with an unnamed St. Petersburg candidate for local office in 2017, offering campaign finance. He's also accused of interfering with St. Pete elections in 2019.

”The facts and circumstances surrounding this indictment are some of the most egregious and blatant violations we've seen by the Russian government in order to destabilize and undermine trust in American democracy,” Walker said.

Three search warrants were executed to unnamed individuals in St. Petersburg.

“As court documents show, Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Department of Justice will not allow Russia to unlawfully sow division and spread misinformation inside the United States.”

According to the indictment, Ionov targeted a political group in St. Petersburg. In May 2015, Ionov funded an all-expense paid trip to Russia for the leader of the group order to “communicate on future cooperation” between the group and AGMR. Following that trip, and for at least the next seven years, Ionov exercised direction and control over senior members of the St. Pete group.

“The prosecution of this criminal conduct is essential to protecting the American public when foreign governments seek to inject themselves into the American political process,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to investigate these events, and we will continue to follow the evidence to ensure justice is done.”

According to the indictment, Ionov also worked to influence elections in Atlanta and Sacramento, California.

Ionov is charged with conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

