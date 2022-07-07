© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Sarasota man is sentenced in a death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn speaks, as U.S. Reps., from left, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 15, 2019. A federal judge sentenced David George Hannon to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an email threatening to kill Omar and the three other congresswomen after the news conference.

David George Hannon, of Sarasota, received three years' probation and was fined $7,000 fine.

A federal court judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years probation for an emailed threat to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen.

Sixty-seven year old David George Hannon, of Sarasota also must pay a $7,000 fine, undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with the Democratic lawmakers.

Hannon's daughter told the judge that her father felt like President Donald Trump told him to act out, and he now regrets being a Trump supporter.

Hannon pleaded guilty in April to threatening a federal official.

The judge noted Hannon's remorse, age and health problems in deciding against a prison sentence.

Tags

Courts / Law Donald Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
