© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Flamethrower used to torch Pan-African flag outside Uhuru's St. Petersburg HQ

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Light colored building with multiple windows and a covered entryway. Trees and shrubs are in front of and on the side of the building, and a flag pole with no flag is to the right.
Google Maps
/
St. Petersburg Police are investigating after a flag and some palm trees were set on fire outside the Uhuru House at 18th Ave. S and 13th St. S Saturday.

Security video released by the Black international socialist group shows the driver of a white sedan pull a flame thrower from the trunk and set fire to the flag.

A person used a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the St. Petersburg headquarters of the Uhuru Movement.

Security video released by the Black international socialist group shows the driver of a white sedan pulling up outside the group’s building at 18th Ave. S and 13th St. S around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The driver pulls a flame thrower from the trunk and shoots a tower of fire at the flag flying 30 feet above the ground.

The group says the driver stopped when a worker inside the building yelled at him.

The video shows the person putting the flamethrower back in the trunk and then driving away.

The flag and some nearby palm trees were set on fire, but there was no damage to anything else and no one was injured.

St. Petersburg Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

Tags

Courts / Law UhurusSt. PetersburgSt. Petersburg police
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now