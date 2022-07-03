Flamethrower used to torch Pan-African flag outside Uhuru's St. Petersburg HQ

A person used a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the St. Petersburg headquarters of the Uhuru Movement.

Security video released by the Black international socialist group shows the driver of a white sedan pulling up outside the group’s building at 18th Ave. S and 13th St. S around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The driver pulls a flame thrower from the trunk and shoots a tower of fire at the flag flying 30 feet above the ground.

The group says the driver stopped when a worker inside the building yelled at him.

The video shows the person putting the flamethrower back in the trunk and then driving away.

The flag and some nearby palm trees were set on fire, but there was no damage to anything else and no one was injured.

St. Petersburg Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.