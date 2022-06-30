© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

A judge will temporarily block Florida's 15-week abortion ban

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
Abortion protesters rally in St. Petersburg
Hundreds gathered for a rally at Straub Park in St. Petersburg after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022.

The law was set to take effect Friday.

A Florida judge says he will temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Judge John C. Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench Thursday.

The decision comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal protections for abortions and reigniting fierce battles in state courts and legislatures over access to the procedure.

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was passed by the GOP-controlled statehouse and signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring.

It was set to take effect Friday.

The state will almost certainly fight the ruling.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

