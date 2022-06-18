© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Hate crime charges filed against two men in Black man's beating

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
hate crime.jpg
Citrus County Sheriff's Office
/
This combo of photos provided by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office show Roy Lashley, 55, left, and Robert Lashley, 52. The two Citrus County men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs,

The assault took place in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County.

Two white Citrus County men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs.

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that 55-year-old Roy Lashley and 52-year-old Robert Lashley were indicted by a grand jury. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man.

The assault took place in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County. Federal court records don't list an attorney for either man. It isn't clear how or if they are related.

Courts / Law Hate Crime
