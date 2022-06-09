© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas jail locked down due to coronavirus outbreak

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
About 40 inmates have tested positive for the virus, a spokeswoman says.

A coronavirus outbreak has forced the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to extend a lockdown at its jail.

A spokeswoman said about 40 inmates had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday.

The lockdown began in May and has been extended to June 20th.

While the jail is locked down, the movement of inmates is restricted and all programs are canceled, including group classes. Also, only employees are allowed to enter the jail, so meetings with attorneys and visitors must take place by video.

Florida has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks with its seven-day average now above 11 thousand cases. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that hospitalizations have also climbed to more than 31 hundred.

Courts / Law Coronavirus Florida Pinellas County Jail lockdown
