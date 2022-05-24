Former Lakeland city commissioner Michael Dunn sentenced in fatal shooting of shoplifter
Court records show Michael Dunn pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter with a firearm.
A former Lakeland city commissioner has been sentenced to three years in prison for fatally shooting a shoplifter at his store.
Michael Dunn was sentenced Monday in Polk County court.
Court records show he pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter with a firearm.
Dunn resigned from his seat on the Lakeland City Commission several weeks after the October 2018 killing of Christobal Lopez.
Officials say Lopez had been attempting to shoplift a hatchet at Vets Army & Navy Surplus when Dunn, who was armed with a handgun, confronted Lopez.
Video surveillance showed Lopez try to flee the store.
Investigators say Dunn grabbed Lopez and then shot him twice in the torso.