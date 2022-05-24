© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Former Lakeland city commissioner Michael Dunn sentenced in fatal shooting of shoplifter

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
lakeland_shoot_-_dunn_10-3-18.jpg
Lakeland City Commission
Former Lakeland city commissioner Michael Dunn has been sentenced to three years in prison for fatally shooting a shoplifter at his store.

Court records show Michael Dunn pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter with a firearm.

A former Lakeland city commissioner has been sentenced to three years in prison for fatally shooting a shoplifter at his store.

Michael Dunn was sentenced Monday in Polk County court.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter with a firearm.

Dunn resigned from his seat on the Lakeland City Commission several weeks after the October 2018 killing of Christobal Lopez.

Officials say Lopez had been attempting to shoplift a hatchet at Vets Army & Navy Surplus when Dunn, who was armed with a handgun, confronted Lopez.

Video surveillance showed Lopez try to flee the store.

Investigators say Dunn grabbed Lopez and then shot him twice in the torso.

