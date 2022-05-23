© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Appeals court rules that Florida's law on social media is unconstitutional

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for allegedly discriminating against conservative thought is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.

It said the law was overreach to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work.

The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law.

It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as hostile to conservative ideas.

