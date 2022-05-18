© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Former US Rep. Corrine Brown pleads guilty in 2017 fraud case

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
Corrine Brown speaking and holding a piece of paper
Cliff Owen
/
AP
In this July 22, 2015, file photo, Corrine Brown, D-Fla., speaks at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Court documents show former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, whose initial conviction in a charity fraud case was tossed out by an appeals court, will plead guilty before a second trial. U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan scheduled a change of plea hearing Wednesday, May 18 2022 for Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat who had previously pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including mail and wire fraud.

Prosecutors recommended that she not receive additional prison time, but pay pay more than $62,000 in restitution.

A fraud case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has ended with her guilty plea to a tax charge in a charity fraud case.

The 75-year-old Democrat had been convicted in 2017 of 18 counts and served more than two years in prison before her release in 2020 on humanitarian grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her initial conviction was overturned after an appeals court found one juror had been improperly removed.

A plea agreement filed Wednesday says that although the charge carries a possible three-year prison sentence, prosecutors recommend that the judge not impose any additional prison time, but order that Brown pay more than $62,000 in restitution.

Courts / Law Corrine Brown
