Courts / Law

Parents sue after the death of a teen from an Orlando drop-tower ride

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
The parents of a 14-year-old boy are suing ICON Park in Orlando.

It says the defendants failed to warn Tyre Sampson about the risks of going on the ride.

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district have sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the parents of Tyre Sampson in state court in Orlando.

It says that the defendants failed to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and didn’t provide an appropriate restraint system on the ride.

An initial report said ride sensors at ICON Park had been adjusted to double the size of restraint openings on two seats.

