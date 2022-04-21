© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

AP-NORC survey finds that most respondents want masks for travelers

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
Travelers wait in a security line at Love Field in Dallas, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports dropped their mask requirements after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive.
AP
Travelers wait in a security line at Love Field in Dallas, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports dropped their mask requirements after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn't enforce its 2021 security directive.

Interviews for the poll were conducted last Thursday to Monday, shortly before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

A poll finds that a majority of people in the United States continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 56% of those surveyed favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks.

That compares with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

Interviews for the poll were conducted before a federal judge in Tampa on Monday struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn the judge’s order.

