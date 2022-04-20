© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Justice Dept. will appeal the judge's mask ruling only if the mandate is still needed

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
Travelers line up to go through security at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Travelers line up to go through security at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who is based in Tampa, on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.”

President Joe Biden went all-in on flexibility Tuesday when asked if Americans should mask up on planes.

“That’s up to them,” Biden declared during a visit to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. But the White House continues to require face coverings for those traveling with him on Air Force One, citing CDC guidance.

Courts / Law COVID-19face masksU.S. Department of JusticeCDCJoe BidenFederal judgecourts
