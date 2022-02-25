A Manatee County man who carried Pelosi's podium in a viral photo gets sentenced to prison

A Manatee County man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on Friday also ordered Adam Johnson, of Parrish, to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

The image of Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi’s podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnson placed the podium in the center of the Capitol Rotunda and pretended to make a speech.

Johnson says it was a “very stupid idea.”