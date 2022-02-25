© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

A Manatee County man who carried Pelosi's podium in a viral photo gets sentenced to prison

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 25, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST
adamjohnson lectern pic DOJ 1-9-21.PNG
U.S. Department of Justice
/
The U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C. submitted this photo taken by Getty Images at the Capitol on Wednesday in the arrest brief of Adam Johnson of Parrish.

A Manatee County man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on Friday also ordered Adam Johnson, of Parrish, to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

The image of Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi’s podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnson placed the podium in the center of the Capitol Rotunda and pretended to make a speech.

Johnson says it was a “very stupid idea.”

Courts / Law Pro-Trump Protests
Associated Press
Associated Press
