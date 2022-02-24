Winter Haven police will begin using body cameras in March

Police officers in Winter Haven will begin using body cameras next month.

The Winter Haven Police Department announced the rollout during a workshop on Wednesday.

The department says the cameras will initially be given to 69 patrol officers and school resource officers after they complete training this week.

The cameras will automatically begin recording when an officer's handgun is removed from its holster.

Officers can also activate the cameras in other instances, such as traffic stops, crimes in progress, or during an arrest.

"We know cameras can't capture everything the officer sees, but this could provide more information of what occurred," Police Chief David Brannan said.

"The cameras will assist with investigations rising from citizen complaints to shining a light on the great work our officers do on a daily basis."

The city commission approved funding for the cameras last year at a cost of more than $473,000.