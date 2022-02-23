© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts / Law

Former Florida mayor gets 15 years for child pornography

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST
judge's gavel and sounding block

Federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home.

A former mayor of a small Florida city has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for making child pornography.

Court records show 66-year-old Kevin Hohn was sentenced Tuesday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography.

Hohn is a former mayor of Brooksville, a city north of Tampa. After executing a search warrant in February 2021, federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on Hohn’s computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home.

Investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video several months earlier.

Tags

Courts / Law child pornographyBrooksville
The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content