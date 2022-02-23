Former Florida mayor gets 15 years for child pornography

A former mayor of a small Florida city has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for making child pornography.

Court records show 66-year-old Kevin Hohn was sentenced Tuesday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography.

Hohn is a former mayor of Brooksville, a city north of Tampa. After executing a search warrant in February 2021, federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on Hohn’s computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home.

Investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video several months earlier.