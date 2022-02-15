© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Joel Greenberg is a granted sentencing delay to continue cooperating with feds

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published February 15, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST
Joel Greenberg smiling
Matthew Peddie / WMFE
/
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty last May to child sex trafficking and other crimes.

A federal judge has again postponed the sentencing of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Micah Greenberg, who is said to be cooperating in criminal investigations.

Greenberg pleaded guilty last May to child sex trafficking and other crimes.

He was going to be sentenced on March 29, but his lawyer asked for a delay, saying Greenberg continues to help federal prosecutors with ongoing investigations. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted the request saying it was “in the interest of justice.”

No date was set, but a status hearing is planned for May 13.

News reports describe Greenberg as a potential witness in a federal investigation involving Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has not been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors have asked to file updates under seal. They say making that information public might lead the subjects of ongoing probes to flee, destroy evidence and harass witnesses.
 
Courts / Law Joel GreenbergMatt Gaetzsex trafficking
