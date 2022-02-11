Trial begins Monday in Curtis Reeves' Stand Your Ground shooting in a Pasco movie theater

Opening arguments in the trial of a retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a man in a Pasco County movie theater eight years ago are scheduled to start Monday.

This comes after a panel of six jurors and four alternates was selected Thursday.

Curtis Reeves, 79, faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Chad Oulson following an argument over Oulson's texting in a theater in January 2014.

Surveillance video shows Oulson grabbing Reeves' popcorn and throwing it at him.

Reeves’ lawyers argued he acted in self-defense, but Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan Barthle denied their Stand Your Ground defense at a hearing in 2017.

The trial has been delayed for years because of a lengthy Stand Your Ground changes in judges, and the pandemic.

Reeves was released from jail six months after the shooting and has been living under house arrest.

Barthle is the judge for the trial, which is expected to last at least three weeks.