2022 Florida Legislature
The Florida Supreme Court refuses to hear DeSantis' request on redistricting

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. The Florida Supreme Court told DeSantis on Thursday, Feb. 9, it will not answer his question on whether a Black congressman's district is unconstitutional.

DeSantis is pushing a map that would make his district lean Republican.

The Florida Supreme Court is telling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis it will not answer his question on whether a Black congressman’s district is unconstitutional.

The ruling Thursday comes as DeSantis interjects himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional maps, something highly unusual for a governor to do.

The House and Senate have considered maps that largely left Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s district intact, but DeSantis is pushing a map that would make his district lean Republican.

After submitting his map, DeSantis asked the Supreme Court if Lawson’s district is unconstitutional.

The court said the issue was too complicated to simply grant an advisory opinion.

