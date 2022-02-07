© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Curtis Reeves' Stand Your Ground trial in the Pasco movie theater shooting will finally begin

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST
2-6-14_Theater_shoot_m.jpg
Brendan Fitterer
/
AP Photo/Pool, Tampa Bay Times
Curtis Reeves, a former Tampa police officer, was 71 when he fatally shot Chad Oulson in 2014 after an argument about texting during a movie. Surveillance video shows Oulson grabbing Reeves' popcorn and throwing it at him.

The former Tampa police captain fatally shot a man over an argument about texting in 2014. Several delays have postponed the trial.

The trial begins Monday in a Stand Your Ground case that stems from a fatal shooting in a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago.

This is the latest in a series of trials that has invoked Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

Florida Matters
We get an update on Florida's Stand Your Ground law ahead of the Curtis Reeves trial.
Former Tampa Police captain Curtis Reeves, Jr., (center), sits beside his defense attorneys Dino Michaels (left) and Richard Escobar as they listen to his taped interview by detectives during his bond reduction hearing in Dade City in 2014.

Reeves, now 79, has said he was afraid of being attacked by the 41-year-old man.

The trial has been delayed for years because of a lengthy Stand Your Ground changes in judges, and the pandemic.

In 2017, a judge denied Reeves’ motion to have the charges against him dismissed because of Stand Your Ground.

Reeves faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. Reeves was released from jail six months after the shooting and has been living under house arrest.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
