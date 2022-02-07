Curtis Reeves' Stand Your Ground trial in the Pasco movie theater shooting will finally begin
The former Tampa police captain fatally shot a man over an argument about texting in 2014. Several delays have postponed the trial.
The trial begins Monday in a Stand Your Ground case that stems from a fatal shooting in a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago.
This is the latest in a series of trials that has invoked Florida's Stand Your Ground law.
Curtis Reeves, a former Tampa police officer, was 71 when he fatally shot Chad Oulson in 2014 after an argument about texting during a movie. Surveillance video shows Oulson grabbing Reeves' popcorn and throwing it at him.
Reeves, now 79, has said he was afraid of being attacked by the 41-year-old man.
The trial has been delayed for years because of a lengthy Stand Your Ground changes in judges, and the pandemic.
In 2017, a judge denied Reeves’ motion to have the charges against him dismissed because of Stand Your Ground.
Reeves faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. Reeves was released from jail six months after the shooting and has been living under house arrest.