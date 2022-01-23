FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

The FBI says the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp.

It was the first time the FBI placed blame for Petito's death on boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

a photo if Gabby Petito from her Instagram feed

FBI officials also announced Friday that Laundrie had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August.

Petito's body was found in September at a campground near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie went missing soon after he returned home alone in September.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Florida swamp in October.

