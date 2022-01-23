© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST
An image of Brian Laundrie standing in a road outside of Moab taken by an officer's body cam.
This Aug. 12, 2021, file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito, took responsibility for killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday.

FBI officials also announced Friday that Laundrie had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August.

The FBI says the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp.

It was the first time the FBI placed blame for Petito's death on boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

a photo if Gabby Petito from her Instagram feed
a photo if Gabby Petito from her Instagram feed

Petito's body was found in September at a campground near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie went missing soon after he returned home alone in September.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Florida swamp in October.

Courts / LawGabby PetitoBrian Laundrie
