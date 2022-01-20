© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Courts / Law

Former Miami police chief Art Acevedo sues the city and commissioners over his firing

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST
Art Acevedo
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Miami police Chief Art Acevedo arrives at Miami City Hall for a hearing to determine his job on Oct. 14, 2021, in Miami.

He says he was fired in retaliation over comments he made about corruption in the city.

The embattled former police chief of Miami is suing his former employer and city commissioners, saying his public firing three months ago was in retaliation for him speaking out against corruption.

Art Acevedo had a six-month tenure and was suspended and then fired last year after three raucous meetings, in which he says he was “purposefully humiliated” and fired for reporting abuses of power by elected officials.

The complaint filed in federal court says a whistleblowing memo sent to the mayor and city manager accusing several commissioners of meddling in the police department led to his termination.

The city of Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags

Courts / LawMiami-Dade County Police Departmentmiami
Associated Press
